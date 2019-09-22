Security National Trust Co Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE); Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding as Stock Declined

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 44,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 33,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, down from 78,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.54M shares traded or 99.45% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,348 activity. 205,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.94 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12,220 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $87.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 32,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).