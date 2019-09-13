Security National Trust Co Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE); Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $278.57. About 1.14M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 950,421 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 25.31 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Portfolio Strength to Drive Take Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 61,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1,818 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 150 were reported by Architects Inc. Tensile Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 4.61% or 310,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Phocas Corporation owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 250 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 8,529 shares. Van Berkom & Associates owns 11,525 shares. 1.47M are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com. Davenport And Company Ltd Company reported 462,733 shares. The California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,048 shares. Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 189 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Management Corp Il has 12,600 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, S&Co has 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,162 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 255,487 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Savant Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,490 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,313 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cognios Capital Ltd Co holds 0.72% or 6,362 shares. Naples Glob Ltd holds 0.05% or 725 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 43,319 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Company Nj owns 5,150 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,246 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 3.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.