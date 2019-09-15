Security National Trust Co Increases Holding in Adobe (ADBE); General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Kopernik Global Investors Lowered Holding

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 834,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73M and $586.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.38 million shares to 10.84 million shares, valued at $116.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 428,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.