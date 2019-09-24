Security National Trust Co Increased Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $665,910; Darsana Capital Partners LP Holding In Gray Television (GTN) Was Increased

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 477,717 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. The insider Howell Robin Robinson bought $20,137. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.