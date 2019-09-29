Security National Trust Co Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Holding by $2.77 Million; Stock Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 847,615 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.35 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.