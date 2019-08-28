Security National Trust Co Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Lowered by $319,022; Fastenal Co. (FAST) Valuation Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Stake

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 119,578 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 143,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 44,337 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 24,498 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 127,009 shares to 182,677 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 12,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.22 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares to 37,927 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.