Security National Trust Co Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Trimmed by $369,600 as Shares Declined; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $1.71 Million as Market Value Declined

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $91.11. About 427,989 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 55.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 93,715 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 60,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 2.71 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Continues to Plan for RASM Growth in 2018; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS LOSS OF SINGLE FAN BLADE IN ENGINE BLOWOUT ‘JUST SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED’ THAT DRAMATIC AN IMPACT; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares to 96,370 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.49 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 2,380 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 35,345 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 34,106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.18% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability has 468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Inc owns 90,571 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 3,202 shares stake. Alps Advsrs stated it has 7,467 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 810,367 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc invested in 3,165 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,221 shares. South State Corporation has invested 0.11% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 2,679 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Com. Tompkins Fin has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Orrstown Financial holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,516 shares.