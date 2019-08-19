Security National Trust Co Has Upped Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $325,480 as Share Price Declined; Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Declined While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 50,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 19,825 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 70,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 481,159 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.86. About 3.16M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.