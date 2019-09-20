Security National Trust Co Has Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $665,910; As International Business Machscom (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Holding

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $281.28. About 1.00M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,705 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 22,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.2. About 1.59 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $310 at Nomura/Instinet on Weak Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 32,010 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 19,214 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.56% or 147,365 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co holds 8,451 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.06% or 766 shares in its portfolio. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 79,203 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Communication holds 12,862 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 106,569 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability. 25,989 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi. Hanlon Mngmt holds 0.02% or 742 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 6,396 shares. 9,720 were reported by D L Carlson. 258,362 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU Trade Deficit With China Destined To Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,214 shares to 7,532 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (NYSE:AJG) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,802 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).