Security National Trust Co Has Upped Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $382,713 as Shares Rose; Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Cut Holding by $52.35 Million

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 38,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 581,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The hedge fund held 686,847 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $100.38. About 432,975 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.65 million shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $155.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Materials Inc by 61,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.65 million for 12.61 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.