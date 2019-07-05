Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $319,022; Share Price Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $272.2. About 2.17 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 760,464 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $752.89M for 17.57 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Communication accumulated 813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Duff And Phelps Inv Management Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 7,725 were accumulated by Peoples Finance Svcs Corp. Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,495 shares. Scotia has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 58,962 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Saybrook Nc accumulated 3.68% or 45,440 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.12% or 48,049 shares. Eagle Ridge stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 101,890 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Company has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Boys Arnold holds 5,976 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares to 5,539 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,218 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $21.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,110 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lincoln National Corporation stated it has 6,743 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability reported 3.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 45,077 shares. Mawer Ltd holds 0.69% or 408,630 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Co Ca holds 0.01% or 2,259 shares. 19,174 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,485 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Vgi Prtn Pty, Australia-based fund reported 580,214 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.92% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benin Mgmt holds 0.18% or 1,775 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors invested 4.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rampart Management Co Ltd Co holds 0.62% or 23,237 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.