Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $369,600; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Maple Capital Management Increased Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 920,216 shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd has 0.11% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Weik Capital holds 7,960 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 22,523 were reported by Strs Ohio. Bangor Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 4,683 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com reported 153,920 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 24 shares. 2,324 were accumulated by Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Vigilant Cap Ltd Llc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department has 0.26% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Boston Family Office Limited Com reported 9,166 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). S Muoio And Com Limited Liability Com owns 14,700 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.