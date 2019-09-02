Security National Trust Co Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Brixmor Property has $20 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is -0.54% below currents $18.43 stock price. Brixmor Property had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) latest ratings:

Security National Trust Co increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co acquired 2,341 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Security National Trust Co holds 37,927 shares with $5.30M value, up from 35,586 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.21M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 577,096 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 2,250 shares. Swiss Bank has 546,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 169,716 shares. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,165 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 104 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3.82 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 19,038 shares. Lasalle Invest Management Secs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 202,770 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity. On Friday, August 16 Taylor James M Jr bought $138,750 worth of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 7,500 shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.