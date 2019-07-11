Security National Trust Co Has Raised Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $1.54 Million

Security National Trust Co increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 15.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co acquired 13,106 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Security National Trust Co holds 95,778 shares with $5.17M value, up from 82,672 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $244.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 11,046 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.09M shares with $152.77M value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $374.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Inc invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,227 shares. Qs Limited Company invested in 192,350 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,428 shares. Keystone Finance Planning reported 2.19% stake. Brinker Capital invested in 0.68% or 127,993 shares. Corda Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.99% or 184,943 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,286 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stonehearth Mgmt Lc invested in 2,815 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.85% or 3.60 million shares in its portfolio. Sit Associate has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Oak Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 18,842 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Ascendas Real Estate Investmen stake by 455,830 shares to 643,150 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 29,569 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 20,008 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. South Street Advisors Ltd Co invested in 29,565 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Harvey Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Clarkston Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 39,780 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd Company. Clean Yield Group accumulated 116,808 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated reported 29,910 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wendell David Associates has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 69,461 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited reported 114,538 shares. Amp Limited holds 2.24M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Nippon Life Glob Americas has 1.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 243,860 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 206,390 shares or 1.04% of the stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14.