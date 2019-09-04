Security National Trust Co Has Lowered Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Shares Declined; Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $12.18 Billion

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.05. About 532,634 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 26.65M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.62 billion, up from 25.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 6.46M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.58 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability holds 17,980 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 23,168 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kanawha Limited Liability holds 58,815 shares. Cs Mckee L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,750 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Horrell Cap Management owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 362 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Investment Management Corp has 0.4% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,018 shares. King Luther Management stated it has 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 343,253 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 4,395 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 29,683 shares. Barnett & stated it has 3,238 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na, a Texas-based fund reported 16,416 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 5,825 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,019 shares in its portfolio. 9.17 million are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% or 16.21 million shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 2.31 million are held by Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,600 shares. Serengeti Asset Limited Partnership holds 300,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding, a France-based fund reported 650,000 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc reported 33,157 shares stake. Prudential Fincl reported 338,902 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 3.64M shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantbot LP holds 32,762 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30,825 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $103.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.81M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.