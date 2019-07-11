Security National Trust Co Has Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $319,022 as Share Value Rose; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Increases Position in Navistar Intl New (NAV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 86,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,165 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 363,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 118,844 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 13.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – Truck maker Navistar’s revenue rises nearly 15 pct; 22/05/2018 – NAVISTAR OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q ADJ EBITDA $104M, EST. $83.7M; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS DIVISION CFO SAYS TAKEOVER BID FOR NAVISTAR WOULD MAKE SENSE AT SOME POINT; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS UNIT COULD LIFT NAVISTAR STAKE AFTER POSSIBLE IPO; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s: Navistar’s Ratings Reflect Expectations to Continue Significant Operational and Fincl Progress; 13/04/2018 – Volkswagen has no plans to cede control of trucks ops – chairman; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $201.44. About 865,155 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $762.59 million for 17.61 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

