Security National Trust Co Has Lowered Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding by $369,600; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Shaker Investments Raised Its Holding

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 1.11M shares traded or 42.35% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 16.52 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares to 5,539 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 2.00M shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 106,491 shares. 2,164 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd holds 9,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 3,736 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kistler reported 497 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 114,637 shares. Stonebridge Capital stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 2,102 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2.33 million shares. Guardian Life Company Of America has 413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Lc stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.96 million shares for 5.24% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 143 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 873 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Martin Currie reported 3,500 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ledyard National Bank holds 1.68% or 7,153 shares. Natl Asset Management owns 10,348 shares. Blue Chip Prtn has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carroll Fincl Associates has 1,390 shares. Pnc Financial Gru accumulated 0.56% or 311,771 shares. 676 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs. 248 were accumulated by Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,082 shares to 23,207 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,540 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).