Security National Trust Co Has Lifted Position in International Business Ma (IBM) by $322,326; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased Its Stake by $451,612 as Stock Declined

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Ma (IBM) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 15,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $149.94. About 884,754 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 1.28 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il reported 18,784 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Management holds 76,803 shares. Signature Est Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,958 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.84% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 100,017 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 37,911 shares. Whittier Trust Co has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartline holds 0.08% or 2,257 shares in its portfolio. 14,443 were reported by Covington Mgmt. Pinebridge LP invested in 1.18% or 411,668 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc holds 4.8% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,805 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 205,301 shares. Buckingham Asset holds 13,004 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial invested in 0% or 101 shares. 13,769 are owned by Jane Street. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Estabrook Mngmt has 30 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 163,109 shares. Glenmede Na owns 1,803 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.02% or 42,472 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 21,900 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 4,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 9,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 7,323 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enhancing Yield On My Tenet Healthcare Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trades In Tenet Healthcare Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week, July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aurora Cannabis Could Become the King of Hemp CBD – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.