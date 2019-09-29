Security National Trust Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose; Thomas White International LTD Increased Its Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Holding by $1.27 Million

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 52,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 152,616 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 99,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 275,720 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Exchange Management reported 12,058 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Savings Bank holds 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,030 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 6,405 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 742 were accumulated by Hanlon Management. South Texas Money Limited holds 2.47% or 196,605 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 25,989 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Department has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 205 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.16% or 1,745 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 4.87M shares. New England Investment And Retirement Group has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 25,733 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 CBD Stocks to Buy That Are Still Worth Your Investment Dollars – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Europe Just Approved First CBD Oil, Paves the Way for Sizable Growth – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “13 Pot Stocks That Have Rallied as Other Cannabis Stocks Have Imploded – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Biggest Risk Factor to the Alcohol Industry is CBD – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.25 million shares to 11,092 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 50,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ping An Insurance Group Adr Re (PNGAY).