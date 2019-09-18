Security National Trust Co Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $665,910; Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Holder Ecor1 Capital Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 498,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.79M market cap company. The stock increased 16.16% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 520,471 shares traded or 86.26% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $279.25. About 6.72M shares traded or 162.44% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 9/17: (CDW) (KDMN) Higher; (FDX) (PTCT) (ADBE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn holds 230 shares. Moreover, Lone Pine Lc has 6.86% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alps Advsr owns 1,453 shares. Stephens Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.49% or 595,717 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 300 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 24,245 shares. Sun Life Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 386 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,845 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barton Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Fiera Corporation owns 2,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Presentation at International Association for the Study of the Liver Congress and Update on HBV Program in China – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.