Security National Trust Co Has Increased Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 110,843 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatment Also Seen Having Associated Impact on Net Income and Earnings Per Share and the “Deferred Income Taxes” Line Items on Balance Sheet; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 56C; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 24/04/2018 – Ormat Closes Acquisition Of U.S. Geothermal; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Announces Analyst and Investor Day on September 26, 2017 – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Closes Acquisition Of US Geothermal NYSE:ORA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 101,000 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0.08% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Amer Gru holds 0.01% or 25,238 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 171,935 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 51,890 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 175,518 shares. Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Citigroup invested in 0% or 16,951 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Invesco stated it has 257,258 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co reported 0.05% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 0.15% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Regions Fin accumulated 4,634 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.07% or 59,868 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs has 0.71% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 939 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 191,338 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Calamos Lc holds 139,564 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co owns 2,281 shares. Hm Payson & Co reported 5,519 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Co accumulated 5,275 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ltd owns 455,488 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. 4,220 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 1,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,253 were accumulated by Wespac Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Incorporated Ca has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).