Security National Trust Co Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $665,910 as Stock Rose; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Lowered Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Valuation Declined

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $281.24. About 1.16 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 1.52M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 36,864 shares to 208,587 shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gs Software Index (IGV).