Security National Trust Co Has Decreased By $319,022 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Southern Copper (SCCO) Sentiment Is 1.41

Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 127 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 90 sold and decreased their positions in Southern Copper Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 49.22 million shares, down from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Southern Copper Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 55 Increased: 79 New Position: 48.

Security National Trust Co decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 31.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Security National Trust Co holds 3,635 shares with $680,000 value, down from 5,341 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 866,246 shares traded or 15.73% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA

Guild Investment Management Inc. holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation for 54,700 shares. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp owns 61,816 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin Currie Ltd has 2.1% invested in the company for 756,001 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Growth Management Lp has invested 2.09% in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 114,159 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $23.12 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

Security National Trust Co increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,575 shares to 5,539 valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,341 shares and now owns 37,927 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.15% above currents $173 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co reported 8,657 shares. Colony Group holds 0.02% or 2,001 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Service has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,500 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,238 are owned by Barnett And Company Inc. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,693 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank reported 2,610 shares. 6,613 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 5,062 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 42,750 shares. Scotia Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,537 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 765,297 shares. Stearns Financial Grp Incorporated owns 1,287 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 77,049 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.31% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).