Security National Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Share Price Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Parsons Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 3.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 211,591 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chieftain Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,875 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp invested in 484,437 shares. Tig Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 80,624 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 489,705 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Laffer has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,980 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0.02% or 111,248 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Com Limited Com holds 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 758,146 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connable Office invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beacon Financial Gru reported 1.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Creative Planning invested in 143,181 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 23,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 75,830 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares to 61,965 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 15,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,106 shares to 95,778 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $205.54 million for 16.20 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.49% or 248,600 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.45% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Paragon Cap Llc accumulated 28 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Company holds 7,593 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 12,221 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc holds 0.69% or 17,935 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.11% or 3,528 shares. Nordea Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,796 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 2,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 88,107 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il owns 3,000 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.