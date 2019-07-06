Security National Trust Co Has Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position By $396,825; Lincoln National Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Security National Trust Co increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 182.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co acquired 3,575 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Security National Trust Co holds 5,539 shares with $619,000 value, up from 1,964 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $87.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Lincoln National Corp increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 7,076 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 179,495 shares with $18.68 million value, up from 172,419 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $277.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community And Invest stated it has 6,671 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 26,971 were accumulated by Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Iat Reinsurance Ltd owns 1,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 320,000 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% or 40,689 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv Management has 0.52% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jlb And Assocs owns 13,205 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 58,106 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.8% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First State Bank Of Omaha invested 0.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 47,438 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Bkd Wealth Limited Co holds 0.18% or 19,691 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lpl Finance Limited Company accumulated 378,755 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Berenberg upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, January 24. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $92 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 36,067 shares to 6,581 valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IAT) stake by 67,503 shares and now owns 8,646 shares. Vanguard World Fd (MGV) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Merchants accumulated 1.06% or 63,352 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.05 million shares. Provise Lc has 1.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chickasaw Cap Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 27,128 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 4.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 107,236 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust accumulated 11,405 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Longer Investments Inc holds 19,733 shares. Monroe Savings Bank And Mi owns 12,832 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% or 67,874 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 27,747 shares.