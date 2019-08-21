Security National Trust Co Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $396,825; Stock Price Rose; Vident Investment Advisory Raised Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $1.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.17 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 218.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 16,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 24,342 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 7,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $147.41. About 944,472 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.36% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 533,637 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 37,318 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Argent Trust Com accumulated 0.05% or 4,346 shares. 202,550 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.52% or 32,135 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 3,814 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). American Century invested 0.22% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,154 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd owns 2,938 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 45,378 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 480 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23,299 shares to 332,769 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,113 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.