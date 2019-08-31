Security National Trust Co Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (KPCPF) Shorts Up By 0.88%

KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (OTCMKTS:KPCPF) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. KPCPF’s SI was 355,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 352,700 shares previously. With 39,000 avg volume, 9 days are for KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (OTCMKTS:KPCPF)’s short sellers to cover KPCPF’s short positions. It closed at $5.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Security National Trust Co increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 15.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co acquired 13,106 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Security National Trust Co holds 95,778 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 82,672 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or, Oregon-based fund reported 104,606 shares. Axa accumulated 4.58M shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 105,917 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,938 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Colonial Advisors holds 1.52% or 148,364 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Corporation invested in 1.13% or 76,976 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 7,800 shares. Hamlin Cap Llc has 2.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability holds 334,386 shares. Pacific Glob Communications invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackenzie has 3.57M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel invested 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 2.93 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.