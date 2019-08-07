Security National Trust Co Decreased Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $319,022; Covey Capital Advisors Position in Celanese (CE) Has Cut by $673,750 as Stock Price Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 304,024 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $177.83. About 1.05M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.45 million for 16.11 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prns invested in 240,343 shares. Wills Financial holds 6,583 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank invested in 44,457 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stock Yards National Bank Company owns 17,451 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Lc has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 1,630 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% stake. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 48,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,668 are held by Welch Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Kistler has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 736 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 9,866 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd stated it has 310 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Enterprise Ser Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,412 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,106 shares to 95,778 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) – JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $328.84 million for 10.28 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 0.92% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 357,594 shares. Paloma Prtn Management reported 0.02% stake. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 13,163 shares. Jennison Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 12,416 shares. 20,000 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Covey Ltd Liability Company holds 3.81% or 28,744 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 20,031 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 86,175 shares.