Security National Trust Co Decreased Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $319,022 as Valuation Declined; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.88. About 317,833 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $159.14. About 499,363 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,147 shares. Mirae Asset Com Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,410 were reported by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,203 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 262,455 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group invested in 21,935 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited invested in 1,325 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,087 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Security Trust Company holds 3,635 shares. L & S Advsrs Incorporated has 9,031 shares. Whitnell And, Illinois-based fund reported 4,132 shares. Moreover, Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Etrade Mngmt Ltd reported 3,823 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 17.97M shares. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares to 37,927 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.84 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 108,667 shares stake. Raymond James Advisors Inc accumulated 195,072 shares. Exchange Capital Management holds 0.49% or 8,356 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 78,647 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 33,474 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company has 60,759 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regal Investment Limited Com holds 10,103 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 56,257 shares. Country Financial Bank owns 65,327 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Franklin Res Inc has 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baystate Wealth Management Limited reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hightower Serv Lta owns 47,662 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 2,363 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 74,200 shares to 257,000 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.36 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.