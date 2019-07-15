Security National Trust Co Decreased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake as Share Price Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Raised Its 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Position by $635,490; Valuation Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 245.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.84. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.81. About 628,796 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.93 million for 15.69 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd invested in 53,682 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,797 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Weybosset Ltd owns 2,250 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co accumulated 1,576 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.3% stake. The Nebraska-based Cambridge has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sprucegrove Invest Ltd has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bridgewater Assoc LP stated it has 31,753 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blue Fincl Capital reported 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications reported 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,264 shares. Dsc Advsr LP accumulated 1,218 shares. Spirit Of America Ny reported 5,400 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

