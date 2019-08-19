Security National Trust Co Cut Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $369,600; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 175,483 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 279,200 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% or 155 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 8,101 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 15,900 shares. 7,922 are owned by Riverhead Ltd. Gw Henssler Associates Limited has invested 0.32% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Natl Asset Management invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,544 shares. Mariner Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 6,381 shares. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 26,862 shares. Miller Invest Mgmt LP accumulated 0.47% or 16,075 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,822 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department invested in 14,000 shares. Cibc World Corp has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.35 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

