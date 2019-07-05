Security National Trust Co Boosted Position in Salesforce Com (CRM); Ward Ferry Management LTD Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Raised as Stock Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 275,355 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $154.57. About 3.65 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.