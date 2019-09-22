Security National Financial (SNFCA) Reaches $5.10 After 9.00% Up Move; Espey MFG & Electronics (ESP) Has 0.43 Sentiment

The stock of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 52,456 shares traded or 497.86% up from the average. Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) has risen 0.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SNFCA News: 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 EPS 87c; 19/03/2018 Security National Life Announces New Leases for Center 53 building in Murray, Utah; 18/04/2018 – SecurityNational Mortgage Company 25th Anniversary; 02/04/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $9.23 AS OF DEC 31, 2017, VS $8.83 AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 16/04/2018 – Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries Awarded Best of State Awards in Utah; 02/04/2018 – Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 Rev $276.9M; 15/05/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP SNFCA.O QUARTERLY SHR $1.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ Security National Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNFCA)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $89.67M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $5.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNFCA worth $8.07 million more.

Espey MFG & Electronics Corp (ESP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.90, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 3 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 7 sold and decreased holdings in Espey MFG & Electronics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 408,519 shares, down from 821,174 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Espey MFG & Electronics Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, makes, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.54 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground radar, and ground mobile power applications. It has a 24.88 P/E ratio. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.

The stock increased 3.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) has risen 0.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ESP News: 14/05/2018 – Espey Mfg & Electronics 3Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – ESPEY MFG AND ELECTRONICS CORP – SALES ORDER BACKLOG WAS $47.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, VS SALES ORDER BACKLOG OF $38.7 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. for 17,031 shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 5,750 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 391 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.00, from 3.2 in 2019Q1. Security National Financial Corporation shareholders include: Fdx Advsrs reported 14,717 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 210 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 622 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 255,788 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 93,878 shares. Zpr Invest Management has 60,090 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 61,218 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 454,950 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 11,268 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA). Blackrock Inc holds 79,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The company has market cap of $89.67 million. The company??s Life Insurance segment engages in selling and servicing life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. This segment offers various life insurance products, such as funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance; other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single premium deferred annuities, flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies, as well as cedes and assumes certain risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties.