Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

Both Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 0.39 13.14 On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.06 N/A 0.45 7.99

Table 1 highlights Security National Financial Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. On Deck Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security National Financial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Security National Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than On Deck Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Security National Financial Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.03 beta means Security National Financial Corporation’s volatility is 103.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. On Deck Capital Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Security National Financial Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively On Deck Capital Inc. has an average target price of $3.88, with potential upside of 14.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Security National Financial Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98% On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation has 3.98% stronger performance while On Deck Capital Inc. has -39.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Security National Financial Corporation.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.