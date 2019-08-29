Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 0.39 13.14 The Western Union Company 20 1.72 N/A 1.87 11.22

Table 1 demonstrates Security National Financial Corporation and The Western Union Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Western Union Company has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Security National Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Western Union Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Security National Financial Corporation and The Western Union Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.03 shows that Security National Financial Corporation is 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Western Union Company’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Western Union Company are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of The Western Union Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98% The Western Union Company 0.57% 5.11% 8.7% 14.69% 4.43% 23.09%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation was less bullish than The Western Union Company.

Summary

The Western Union Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Security National Financial Corporation.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.