Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Comparison side by side

Both Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.32 N/A 0.39 13.14 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.56 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Security National Financial Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Security National Financial Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively CURO Group Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 30.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Security National Financial Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 48.3% respectively. 2.2% are Security National Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation has weaker performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.