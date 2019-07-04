Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) Contrasting side by side

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 1.26 4.07 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.19 N/A 1.03 2.27

Demonstrates Security National Financial Corporation and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Security National Financial Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Security National Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Security National Financial Corporation and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 2.1% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 34.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of Security National Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Security National Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 1.38% 3% -2.65% -5.92% 1.07% 4.8% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -9.62% -28.57% 154.58% 28.42% -92.27% 155.43%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation was less bullish than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.