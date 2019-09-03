Security National Bank Of So Dak Stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) Lifted by $377,880 as Share Value Rose; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.67 Million

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares to 799,429 shares, valued at $52.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,039 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.