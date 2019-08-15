Security National Bank Of So Dak Position in General Mls (GIS) Raised by $305,235; Zeke Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Terex New (TEX)

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 572,938 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 21,137 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, up from 11,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 210,796 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Company has 24,212 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 137,670 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited accumulated 0% or 50 shares. 72,533 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. James Inv Research invested in 19,920 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 227,575 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 108,005 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Virginia-based Quantitative Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 41,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Preferred Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 46,823 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Icon Advisers Co accumulated 15,600 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. 68 shares valued at $2,292 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Thursday, March 7. SHEEHAN JOHN D had bought 375 shares worth $12,754 on Thursday, March 7. The insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold $34.69M.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,156 shares to 6,489 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,323 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

