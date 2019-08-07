Security National Bank Of So Dak Maintains Position in International Business Machs C (IBM); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Raised by $6.05 Million Its Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 5.69 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. National Pension Service invested in 0.49% or 909,693 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 50 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 295,146 shares stake. Moreover, Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,309 shares. 3,900 are held by Highvista Strategies Ltd. Fayez Sarofim And reported 143,013 shares stake. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Destination Wealth reported 5,197 shares. Schulhoff & holds 0.88% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,664 shares. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 1.1% or 3.73M shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 3,023 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Management stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

