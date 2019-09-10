Security National Bank Of So Dak Lifted Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $305,235 as Stock Value Rose; As Splunk (SPLK) Shares Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Has Decreased by $5.70 Million Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $111.81. About 1.65M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 2.63 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,600 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FSLY, PSTG, SPLK and WIFI among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Smashes Estimates and Makes a Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

