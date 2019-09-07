Security National Bank Of So Dak Increases Holding in General Mls (GIS); Calamos Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $36.82 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 460,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Limited holds 312,505 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,460 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,954 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security Bankshares Of So Dak reported 22,111 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Edmp holds 1.8% or 35,681 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 7.59M shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2,000 were reported by Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 12,695 shares. The California-based American Assets Investment Management Lc has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hennessy owns 113,100 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% or 4,824 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.35% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 30,817 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 1,484 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Put) by 650,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $98.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 90,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,877 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 1.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 64,513 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,673 shares. Ckw Financial Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Incorporated Ltd owns 29,159 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 46,715 shares. Foster Motley reported 46,996 shares. Longer Invs holds 2.83% or 29,645 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Truepoint invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 8,288 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.51% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Northrock Prtn has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foyston Gordon Payne invested in 0.06% or 4,095 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 49,397 shares or 0.66% of the stock.