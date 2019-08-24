Security National Bank Of So Dak Increased General Mls (GIS) Holding by $305,235; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Held by Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,600 shares to 111,790 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,721 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 1.63% or 64,843 shares. Westchester Management has 5.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 34,128 are owned by Northeast Inv Mngmt. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 279,429 shares or 3.89% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 206,557 shares. Old Point Trust And Svcs N A reported 4.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Texas Money Management owns 20,261 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. North Corp has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paloma Ptnrs Management Co invested in 0.32% or 244,828 shares. Vaughan Nelson Lp holds 30,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartline Investment reported 32,995 shares. Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 126,061 shares or 1.94% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Founders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sabal Trust owns 532,924 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 212 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.68% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 94,395 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 201,405 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guardian Life Ins Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,720 shares. M&T Savings Bank accumulated 224,155 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has 22,111 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Qci Asset New York accumulated 3,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 33,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested in 187,772 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.82% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.