Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Raised Stake in General Mls (GIS) by $305,235 as Share Price Rose; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in Visa (V) by $11.08 Million

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.87M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, up from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Tx stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 363,740 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mercer Advisers Inc owns 1,312 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 2.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tcw Gp holds 3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.00 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.5% or 38,809 shares. Osterweis Cap Management accumulated 157,055 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 2,409 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,006 shares. 46,648 are held by Umb National Bank N A Mo. Accuvest Global Advsr accumulated 8,729 shares. 46,938 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated owns 3.07 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 1.81% or 106,957 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 4,543 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 7,954 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 4,876 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 4,000 were reported by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc. Headinvest Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hamlin Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.34% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Monetary Management Grp holds 0.08% or 4,015 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 13,971 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 1,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 70,254 shares. Prudential Plc has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Accredited Investors has invested 1.74% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Roberts Glore & Com Il reported 0.59% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

