Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Raised Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $305,235; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Maintains Holding in Citigroup (C)

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81M shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 5,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 75,547 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 70,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29 million shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.73% or 5.70M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 567,859 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Piershale Gp has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,794 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,799 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Alpha Windward reported 3,175 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies invested in 95,000 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 1.54% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 24,356 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35.28M shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 33,501 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 381,314 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $88.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 1.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,712 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 8,353 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.46% stake. Ls Invest Llc owns 76,920 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 13,802 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.12 million shares. First American Bancorporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,764 shares. 7,903 were reported by Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caxton Assoc Lp reported 30,444 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4.50 million shares. Pacific Glob Investment accumulated 90,111 shares or 1.24% of the stock. 55,860 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. 223,436 were reported by Private Asset. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2,144 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).