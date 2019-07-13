Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Boosted Its Position in General Mls (GIS) by $305,235; National Investment Services Lifted Its Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Holding by $451,316; Share Value Declined

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 7,970 shares. Lynch And Assoc In reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Renaissance Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,749 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 808 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 0.22% or 4,509 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,078 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 0.27% or 27,216 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Reliant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amp Cap holds 356,653 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 619,873 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 850,205 shares. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 20,448 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc stated it has 9,796 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.51% or 28,320 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Profiting From Cycles With Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares to 23,947 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,485 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Elects Elizabeth C. Lempres to Board of Directors and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 7,731 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 383,647 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 141,792 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 14,501 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 4,037 shares. Georgia-based Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). American Century Companies has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 14,490 shares or 1.16% of the stock. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cwm Ltd Liability Com owns 4,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Circle stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Suntrust Banks holds 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 478,061 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,776 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1.01M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.