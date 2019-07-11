Security National Bank Of So Dak Continues to Hold Position in General Mls (GIS); Holder Financial Engines Advisors Lifted Kellogg Co (K) Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 637,325 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.77M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 22,057 shares to 36,824 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 3,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,143 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Who Has Been Buying Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha" published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Kellogg seen as vegetarian sleeper – Seeking Alpha" on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut – Benzinga" published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here's What Kellogg Company's (NYSE:K) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings.