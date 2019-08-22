Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Wabtec (WAB) Position; Medley Capital Has 0.61 Sentiment

Medley Capital Corp (MCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 23 sold and trimmed stakes in Medley Capital Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 11.55 million shares, down from 12.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Medley Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 42.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,221 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 8,286 shares with $611,000 value, down from 14,507 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 839,950 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 86,330 shares traded. Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 25/05/2018 – MCC MEILI CLOUD COMPUTING 000815.SZ SAYS GENERAL MANAGER TIAN SHENGWEN RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBMITS LETTER TO BOARD OF MEDLEY; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 7C, EST. 14C; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 7c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 27/03/2018 – TheaterMania: EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Fisher Sings “I’m Here” From The Color Purple at MCC’s Miscast; 29/03/2018 – METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD – MCC REAL ESTATE AND MCC INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CCB TRUST; 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MCC’S PROPOSED USD SR PERPTL SECURITIES; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against Medley for Damages in Excess of $150 Million Set to Proceed on June 12th

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $141.63 million. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; gas and oil; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products ; beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

More notable recent Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medley Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medley Capital Corporation Commences Go Shop Process in Accordance with Amended Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CORRECTION/Medley Capital Corporation Commences Go Shop Process In Accordance With Amended Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Medley Management Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn’t declare a dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.12% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 3.58% invested in the company for 41,714 shares. The New York-based Moab Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 257,540 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Westinghouse Air has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $87.20’s average target is 27.78% above currents $68.24 stock price. Westinghouse Air had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $8100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.