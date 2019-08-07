Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $817,386; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Boosted Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 13,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 38,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cwm Lc has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 3.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 137,386 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors invested in 0.04% or 3,385 shares. Beacon Fin holds 1.1% or 113,925 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meridian Invest Counsel invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ajo LP holds 6.74M shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.88% stake. 292,446 were accumulated by World Asset Mgmt. Violich Mngmt reported 124,821 shares. Rockland Co owns 408,383 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Llc reported 468,438 shares.