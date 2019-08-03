Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Nucor (NUE) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. See Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 27.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 7,084 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 18,292 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 25,376 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $15.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.57M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 3.22 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Lc reported 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spc Financial stated it has 3,230 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 191,355 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jane Street Gru Limited Co holds 67,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Holdings Communication stated it has 0.57% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Franklin has 4.87M shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Group Incorporated One Trading L P holds 0% or 3,377 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Com holds 15,645 shares. Mirae Asset Company invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Republic Mngmt stated it has 293,441 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 8,746 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 2.99M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Monday, June 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,085 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 5,515 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Management Ltd Co invested in 40,000 shares or 1.59% of the stock. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,802 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 1.83% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 146,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested in 0.01% or 947 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings stated it has 290,329 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 invested 0.23% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 155,875 shares. 3,143 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).